CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

