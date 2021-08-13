Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $82,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

COHR traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,357. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

