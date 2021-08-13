Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 139.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

