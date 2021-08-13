Cohu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,119 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

