Colin M. Angle Sells 11,233 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 358,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,322. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.