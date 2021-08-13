Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

