Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,833. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

