Comparing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ceridian HCM and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 19.07 -$4.00 million $0.14 765.93 Jamf $269.45 million 14.70 -$22.77 million $0.08 420.00

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jamf beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

