Comparing Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 3.57% 14.06% 5.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Renren and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 13.49 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.52 $114.89 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Renren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

