Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 11,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,642. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

