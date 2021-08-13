Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

