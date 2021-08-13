Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

