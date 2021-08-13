Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

