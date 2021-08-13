Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

