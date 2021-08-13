Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,071.43.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,047.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$43.39 billion and a PE ratio of 98.60. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$2,065.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,903.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.251 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

