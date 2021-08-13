Contrasting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

80.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 2 18 0 2.90 Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $114.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $69.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.19 $2.20 billion $3.25 26.21 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.54 -$10.50 million $0.08 902.00

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Altair Engineering -1.10% 4.74% 2.24%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.