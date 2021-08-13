Contrasting Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autoscope Technologies and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.73%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and FARO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.85 $1.06 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.08 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -148.11

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% FARO Technologies 6.20% -0.30% -0.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Autoscope Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.