Contrasting Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cellectis alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellectis and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.32%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -181.89% -39.99% -26.46% ImmunityBio N/A -216.43% -73.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 7.12 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -6.76 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 11,332.12 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Cellectis beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.