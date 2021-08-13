Contrasting Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -1,935.85% -95.31% -83.95% Inozyme Pharma N/A -56.24% -41.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.27%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Inozyme Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 72.56 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million ($5.11) -3.18

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Xenetic Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

