Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.83. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 7,774 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

