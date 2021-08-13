Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

