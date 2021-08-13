Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $28.98 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

