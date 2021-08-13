Cormark Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price upped by Cormark to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

SCL opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a market cap of C$364.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.90. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. Analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

