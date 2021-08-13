CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Up to $151.94

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.94, but opened at $155.94. CorVel shares last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,882. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.