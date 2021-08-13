Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.62. 60,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

