CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0058

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.19 million and $118,408.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00403484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003434 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00935719 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

