CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 19,915 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

