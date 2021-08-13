CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 6,775 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $687.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

