Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $8,219,700.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

CACC stock opened at $557.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $563.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.51. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.