Credit Suisse Group Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $252.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.95.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

