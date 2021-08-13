Credit Suisse Group Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $60.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.10.

ADNT opened at $41.26 on Monday. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

