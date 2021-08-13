Credit Suisse Group Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 1,430

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,616.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.