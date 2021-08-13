Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 11,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

