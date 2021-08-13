Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

