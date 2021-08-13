Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Critical Analysis

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -25.91% -5.85% -1.50% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $2.07 billion 0.17 $66.01 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.06 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operates hotels; and provides consumer financing services, as well as engages in entertainment activities. It also operates residential properties and supermarkets; and offers mobile communication, landline telephone, international telephone, Internet connectivity, and television services, as well as engages in technological development, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.