Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,693,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,227. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.