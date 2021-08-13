Critical Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.74%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $113.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 46.04 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -4.22 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 272.74 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -59.25

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.