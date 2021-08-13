Critical Review: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnite and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 6.07% 5.70% 2.04% MassRoots N/A -83.91% N/A

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 18.58 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -313.80 MassRoots $10,000.00 2,449.37 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

