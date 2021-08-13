Critical Survey: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) vs. Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verastem alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verastem and Immutep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verastem currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.91%. Immutep has a consensus target price of $8.43, suggesting a potential upside of 130.42%. Given Immutep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Verastem.

Volatility and Risk

Verastem has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -47.93% -33.36% -22.78% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verastem and Immutep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $88.52 million 5.88 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.55 Immutep $4.92 million 63.30 -$9.04 million ($0.22) -16.64

Immutep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Immutep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immutep beats Verastem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, IMP701 and IMP731, all of which are related to lymphocyte activation gene 3, a gene linked to the regulation of T cells in immune responses. Immutep Limited has partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., INSIGHT, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.