Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $19.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $22.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $73.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.91 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 4,227,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

