Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio Sells 40,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

