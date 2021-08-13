Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 3,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

