Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,482. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

