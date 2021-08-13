CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Tops $17.14 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $39.57 or 0.00083415 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.