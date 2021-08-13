Cryptonite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $329,608.07 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.66 or 0.06945170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00389072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01371933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00134225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00578970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00344850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00300133 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

