CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

CSX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

