Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE TCS opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

