Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

RDY stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.