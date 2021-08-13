Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

