Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

