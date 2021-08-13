Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 57.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,782 shares of company stock worth $25,679,052 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

